CLEVELAND — Designer Darryl Brown and his Midwest Kids brand continued to shine the spotlight on everyday Clevelanders working during the course of NBA All-Star Weekend.

Previously, we reported on how Midwest Kids fitted around 15 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse workers with Brown’s new shoe line, a collaboration with Adidas. The workers, ranging from entertainment to hospitality workers, were also treated to a photoshoot in the shoes.

On Monday, Brown posted the below story on Instagram with part of the caption reading "All-Star Weekend is a moment full of glitz and glamour, but no one takes time to talk about all the people behind the scenes that pull everything together, the countless 'unknown' individuals who make sure our entertainment is met with a seamless experience."

While All-Star festivities were going on over the weekend, Brown met up with one of his models to hand-deliver a fresh pair of Adidas sneakers as a thank you. The model snapped a quick picture and then wrote on social media just what this moment meant to her.

She wrote "Day 2 in the books, y'all see my shoes design(ed) by a young black king. I love these Adidas, the color itself is nice."

Brown, who comes from blue-collar roots in Toledo and spent much of his early days styling rappers and performers in Cleveland has built his brand Midwest Kids, which has been worn by celebrities like LeBron James, Machine Gun Kelly and Kanye West.

Brown wants to give blue-collar employees a moment of thanks through his "Made Possible" launch because he believes events like All-Star weekend would be impossible without people like the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse arena staff.

Midwest Kids had multiple partnerships throughout the All-Star festivities including a hot chocolate truck that started its journey at a Cleveland-area Boys and Girls Clubs as well as a special line with Mountain Dew who sponsored the 3-point contest on Saturday.