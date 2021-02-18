University Hospitals Parma location receives praise from COVID-19 patient who spent 76 days in treatment

The "COVID Warrior" says she is most excited to get home and rest in her own bed after nearly three months away.

PARMA, Ohio — One University Hospitals' (UH) patient is finally home today after 76 days of receiving treatment for COVID-19.

68-year-old Beverly Milano was released from the Parma branch of UH on Thursday morning to chants and cheers from staff members, and caregivers lined up and down the hallway wishing her a fond farewell.

“I feel great. Everyone was so marvelous, and everyone is so amazed that I’m still here," said Beverly on Thursday morning.

The 68-year-old entered the hospital with COVID-19 before Thanksgiving and has been battling the virus bravely since.

Beverly's family and friends also arrived at the hospital to support her following the extended stay and arrived with posters and encouragement in tow.

So what does she want to do now that she can finally go home?

After 76 days in a hospital bed, the "COVID Warrior" says she is most excited to just lay in her own bed at home.

Beverly says that she believes that she contracted the virus from her local grocery store and advises that everyone take COVID-19 precautions very seriously. She says that simply wearing a mask and avoiding a crowd can make all the difference.