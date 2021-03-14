More than 1,000 women are becoming Eagle Scouts this year.

TWINSBURG, Ohio — Across the country this spring, more than 1,000 young women are flying right through the glass ceiling to become Eagle Scouts. On Saturday, 18-year-old Kristen Blyler of Twinsburg joined them.

"I was able to join Boy Scouts in 2019," she said, "and as soon as I joined a troop, I worked non-stop to earn my Eagle Scout."

When people think of Eagle Scouts, service and leadership often came to mind, but also being a boy. In 2019, the Boy Scouts--now called Scouts BSA--opened their ranks to girls, who are now leading the way.

"It is just a huge milestone in my life personally," Blyler said. "The shortest amount of time it could take is two years."

It also takes at least 21 merit badges and a service project to become an Eagle Scout, something only 6% of scouts ever achieve.

"And you have to go to summer camps, you have to do camping, outdoor activities," Blyler added.

What made her achievement even more special on Saturday is that her 16-year-old brother Alex became an Eagle Scout, too.

"It makes us closer as a family and it feels good to have everyone that I love involved," Alex said. "Girls should be given the same opportunities that guys are given to express their love of the outdoors."

This year, there are 10 young women in Northeast Ohio who are earning the rank of Eagle Scout.

