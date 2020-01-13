TOLEDO, Ohio — Old Orchard Elementary School student Isabella was away from classes for several months while fighting leukemia. On Monday, she was finally able to be reunited with her classmates and teachers.

After several hospital stays and extensive treatment, Isabella was finally where she belonged on Monday. Her doctor gave her family the "all clear" to be back in school.

Isabella was received with flowers, high-fives and applause on her first day back. Her classmates filled the school's hallways to cheer her on.

PHOTOS | TPS students enthusiastically welcome leukemia patient back to school

