Toledo firefighters rescue kitten trapped in a wall

Crews from Toledo Fire and Rescue Engine 3 helped a north Toledo family after a kitten became trapped in a wall of their home.

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you take your eyes off babies for just a second, you never know what kind of trouble they'll get into.

For one Toledo family, that trouble required the help of Toledo firefighters Wednesday after a small kitten managed to work its way into the wall of an attic space and then slip further down into the wall of their home, becoming stuck.

Toledo Fire and Rescue Department posted a video of the rescue on Facebook.

"So how was your Wednesday going? Well ours was pretty darn good," the post reads. "Great job by Engine 3’s crew who helped out one of their North End neighbors earlier today after one their newborn kittens ended up finding a void in an attic space and became trapped in a lower level wall."

TFRD posted a video of the rescue, which involved using a power tool to cut a hole in a wall. Firefighters then peered into the wall and spotted the missing kitten.

"Ah, there he is!"

The tiny gray and white kitten can be heard mewing at its rescuers.

Firefighters were able to reach the tiny creature and bring it to safety.

The kitten's mother arrived on the scene, apparently drawn by the sound of her baby's meows.

