Swanton boy's generosity honored with a WTOL 11's 'Leaders in Action' award

Caden Laney collected thousands of toys for kids in hospitals.

SWANTON, Ohio — Sometimes kids can teach adults an important lesson.

WTOL 11 morning anchors Tiffany Tarpley and Tim Miller recently surprised a fifth-grade class at St. Richard's School in Swanton to find a young and inspiring leader.

As they walked in, Tiffany said, " We're looking for someone special. We're from WTOL 11. Is there someone named Caden here this morning?"

Caden Laney, 12, was recognized as one of WTOL 11's Leaders in Action because he has collected thousands of toys for kids in the hospital over the Christmas holiday.

When he was in the hospital three years ago for treatment of a heart defect, Caden wanted his presents to go to other kids in the hospitals.

It became a much bigger project and more than 6,000 toys have been collected and distributed ever since.

Caden was asked what his motivation was for doing this for other children.

"Seeing them really and seeing me there. I know how hard it is. It's really difficult being there. You have no one really except the nurses and your parents and all the letters that come," Caden said.

He was nominated by his proud mother, Tanya.

Caden has bicuspid aortic stenosis and his mother said he has endured multiple hospitalizations and surgeries.

"I mean, I hope that he knows just how proud I am of him and that he grows in it and continues to help others," Tanya said.

Toys have been given to kids at Promedica Toledo Children's Hospital, Mercy Children's Hospital, and C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor.

His grandfather, Bob, also was in the classroom when Caden got the big surprise and he said he is also incredibly proud of what Caden has done to help others.

WTOL 11 is honoring those leaders who inspire others with their dedication and compassion. Each month, WTOL 11 will pick one leader from your nominations and make sure that leader and our community knows the impact they are making.

