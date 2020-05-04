COLUMBUS, Ohio — A teen brought some artwork and a message of love to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio.

The Ronald McDonald House works to provide support for families with seriously ill children.

“Recently, I did Rosie the Riveter in chalk with a face mask on and I thought, ‘Oh, what if I did something at the Ronald McDonald House? But let’s do Ronald McDonald with a face mask on,’” said 15-year-old Cecilia Martyna, a student at Dublin Jerome High School.

According to the organization, Martyna asked them if she could draw the picture in front of the building, and they accepted. She finished it in just over three hours.

"I just like making people smile and having fun with it — seeing it brighten people's days," Martyna said.

