Snow Patrol: NW Ohio man’s OSHP snow creation reminding drivers to slow down

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers posed with a miniature version of themselves on Sunday, keeping track of speeders on State Rt. 19 outside Green Springs.

GREEN SPRINGS, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers are getting a kick out of a snow sculpture in their likeness on State Route 19 outside of Green Springs.

Greg Sherman has been making the colorful sculptures in the snow all around the area.

On Sunday morning he posted pictures on a public Facebook page of his latest creation, an Ohio State Highway Patrol vehicle, complete with a snow trooper keeping an eye on speeders as they drive into Green Springs.

Troopers from our Fremont Post stopped to check on this trooper who is out on State Route 19 near Green Springs ensuring the safety of the motoring public. Thanks to Greg Sherman for helping @OSHP promote traffic safety through his artistic creation! #SlowDown and #DriveSafeOhio! pic.twitter.com/j8DYG135Gq — OSHP_NWOhio (@OSHP_NWOhio) February 21, 2021

By the evening, at least three troopers stopped by to have their pictures taken and OSHP – NWOhio shared the pictures on their Twitter.

Green Springs straddles Seneca and Sandusky Counties.