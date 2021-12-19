Cops and Kids Go Shopping event in Findlay a big hit

Kids got $200 to spend at the event; first on things they need, and then on toys.

FINDLAY, Ohio — The Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police hosted their annual Cops and Kids Go Shopping program at Meijer on Sunday.

The event was formerly known as 'Shop with a Cop'.

Police officers teamed up with kids, who got to walk up and down the aisles searching for the perfect gift.

Local School districts help determine who would benefit from a little extra help this Christmas.

Each kid got $200 to spend, first on things they need, but then on toys.

"I got a lot of unboxing toys and slime. You can make your own slime,” said Brielle Ruhlen, who didn’t specify if the slime was on her list of things she needs.

Not only do kids get some new toys for the holiday - but the event helps create a positive relationship between kids and law enforcement.

Cops and Kids Go Shopping is just one of many events the Findlay Fraternal Order of Police chapter hosts for kids in the community.