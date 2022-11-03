x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Heartwarming

Sergeant returns home from overseas, surprises son and daughter in Defiance

Sgt. Jared Conley came home after a year in Poland to the loving embrace of his family.
Credit: WTOL

DEFIANCE, Ohio — A Defiance soldier is back on U.S. soil after a mission overseas. 

U.S. Army Reserve Sergeant Jared Conley just got home after a year-long tour in Poland. His son and daughter both go to school in Defiance, giving Conley the perfect opportunity to surprise them both.

Friday afternoon, Conley's daughter, Kennedy, stood and waited. Those around her began taking pictures. When she asked why, her dad walked through the door and the two lovingly embraced. Happy tears soon followed.

Then, Conley stopped by to see the Defiance baseball team, along with his son, Christian. He was greeted with applause and, of course, another hug.

Thank you, Sgt. Conley for your service from all of us at WTOL 11.

Related Articles

In Other News

After getting scammed on social media, Toledo man receives gift of motorized scooter from local company