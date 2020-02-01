LAMBERTVILLE, Mich — A local World War II veteran is likely celebrating his final New Year.

Ninety-eight-year-old Claude Cawood is in declining health and doctors aren't optimistic he'll win this battle with Father Time.

But his brothers and sisters in arms made sure this soldier got one final salute.

Cawood doesn't get much company these days, aside from his immediate family. He spends much of his time in hospice care — a far cry from where he's been.

Cawood joined the U.S. Army in 1939, where he served for seven years, including during World War II.

When he was done, well...he wasn't really done.

So down the road, Cawood made some new friends who were a fraction of his age.

"The kids were always glad to see him there," said John Nowakowski, Regional Operations Officer of the Naval Sea Cadets. "We just made sure he understood it was returned. It wasn't just him being glad to see the kids."

Along with reading to kids at Jackman Elementary for years, Cawood worked with the Navy cadets for six years until last summer, when his body's ability and his drive were simply no longer on the same page, despite what he has to say.

"I'll never retire from the Navy," Cawood said defiantly.

But how do you properly honor someone in the final days of their life? Someone who's given so much, and has asked for virtually nothing in return?

Simple: you show up.

"He earned, without even knowing it, the respect," Nowakowski said. "It's amazing how many little kids would be so happy to see him."

"I would never have thought of this in any way, shape or fashion," Cawood admitted.

"We're all volunteers," Naval Sea Cadets Regional Operations Officer John Nowakowski said. "So he's dedicated 75, 80 years of his life to the kids and the country."

A thank you of a lifetime for a lifetime of service.

