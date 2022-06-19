The Dad Joke - A collection brought to you by WTOL 11

This Father's Day let's remember to celebrate dad for his, how should we put it, unique sense of humor.

Which days are the strongest? Saturday and Sunday... the rest are weak days.

A classic dad joke.

But don't groan. He's trying his best.

Did you hear any good jokes from your dad on Father’s Day?

Here’s a sample of the best we’ve heard from WTOL 11 followers.

And some of them are actually somewhat funny.

Know where I keep my dad jokes???…………. In a dad-a-base! - Terry Wilson

What did the fish say when it ran into a wall…. Dam - Brett DuPont

How many tickles does it take to make an octopus laugh?... Tentacles - Pat Schenavar

While having their evening dinner together, a little girl looked up at her father and asked, “Daddy, you’re the boss in our family, right?” The father was very pleased to hear it and confidently replied, “Yes, my little princess.” The girl then continued, “That’s because mommy put you in charge, right?” - Terry Wilson

Why did the orange lose the race? It ran out of juice! - Steve Leid

There's a new restaurant on the moon. The food is ok, but the atmosphere is out of this world! - Darin Deitrich

Why couldn't the toilet paper cross the road? Because it was caught in a crack - Kathy Michael

Why didn't the skeleton go to the dance.........because he didn't have any body to go with - Phil Posavad

How do you make Holy water? Boil the hell outta it - Lynn Frankowski

When does a joke become a dad joke???... When the punchline becomes apparent - Sarah Betz Ross