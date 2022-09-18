Wood County Vietnam vet honored by Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame

Vietnam vet Steve Arnold is being honored for his work mentoring kids in the 4-H Club.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A local veteran is being recognized for his charitable work for local children.

Wood County native Steve Arnold is going to be inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.

Arnold is a Vietnam veteran, but the honor isn’t solely based on military service.

The Hall of Fame also takes into consideration the volunteer work that a veteran does on behalf of their community.

For Steve Arnold, that work includes mentoring kids through the local 4-H Club, which he has been doing for decades.

Arnold takes the honor in stride.

“It’s nice to be honored for over 40 years of volunteer service,” he said.

Arnold ties his commitment to service directly to what he learned in the military.

“One of the things the military taught me was leadership – initiative and things like that. And that’s what I try to pass on,” he said.

Arnold was one of just 20 veterans recognized this year across the entire state.

The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame is run by the Ohio Department of Veterans Services.

Click here if you’d like to nominate a veteran for the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.

