Winning word at northwest Ohio spelling bee anything but ordinary

The winning speller from Van Wert County spelled the word 'quotidian' correctly to take home the prize.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Students from across Northwest Ohio took to the stage on Saturday morning to compete in the annual Regional Spelling Bee that will decide the region’s representative to the Scripps Howard National Spelling Bee this summer.

This year’s bee was held at Owens Community college and featured nearly two dozen students.

Students representing schools from 98 schools across our part of the state took part in the competition.

And what was the word that won it all?

“quotidian”

'Quotidian' is an adjective that means occurring every day or ordinary.

Lainey Gardner from Crestview Middle School in Convoy got the word correct to take home the trophy.

In addition to the all-expenses paid trip to the national spelling bee in Washington D.C. in June, Lainey won a Scripps National Spelling Bee Scratch Book, and a one-year subscription to Merriam-Webster Unabridged Online.

Lainey will join more than 200 other regional champions from around the country at the national bee.