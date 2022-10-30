Toledoan's personal objects to be part of community art project

Objects with significance to Toledo history and/or family history will be the centerpieces of a new art project at Glass City Metropark.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Northwest Ohioans got the chance to be part of history on Sunday but maybe not in the way you think.

People from all over the area brought items that have significance to their families and the history of Toledo to Glass City Metropark on Toledo’s east side.

All are hoping their items will be included in a public art project that everyone can enjoy.

The project is a collaboration between Metroparks Toledo and the Arts Commission.

175 glass orbs will line the new Riverwalk at Glass City Metropark bearing the images of items that people submit to the project using the newest technology in glass etching.

Artist Bryony Roberts is responsible for the idea.

“They're writing down stories of how these objects are significant to them, to their parents, to their grandparents, and the idea is that this public art project really celebrates all these untold stories of the city, and there'll be a website with the stories so you can access these histories,” said Roberts.

The event was a big success as people brought all manner of items that represented Toledo and family history.

Toledo resident Steve Smith brought a photograph of his uncle, Lenn Detner, who played football on Scott High School’s 1923 championship team.

Others brought Libbey Glass items or Variety Club soda bottles, or even items that they made themselves.

For some, the event also served as an introduction to the Glass City Metropark.

“It feels great because this is the first time I've been down to this park, and I'm going to tell everybody about it. Wow! Our tax paying dollars is being spent real well. So I'm really happy,” said Smith.

If you missed Sunday’s event, Roberts says there is still a chance for you to submit items for the art project.

Items must be no taller than 16 inches, no bigger than 12” wide or 12” long. In addition, they need to be rigid objects made of a hard material (such as glass, metal, ceramic, concrete, plastic, or wood).

Contact Metroparks Toledo or the Arts Commission for more information on how you can participate.