Toledo dancer heading to New York to become Radio City Rockette

Britain Feeny made it through multiple auditions to take her place on the famous precision dance line in this year's Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A dancer from Toledo will soon be making her mark as part of one of the most recognizable dance companies in the world.

Britain Feeny, who graduated from the Toledo School for the Arts in 2021, recently found out she has been selected to be a Radio City Music Hall Rockette in New York City.

Feeny is extremely excited to have made the cut.

“This was my first time auditioning. So making it as far as I did, regardless of getting the job or not, was really cool, especially at my age,” she said.

Feeny says dancing with the Rockettes is unlike other styles of dancing, primarily due to the precision necessary to ensure the dancers are perfectly in sync in their movements.

“For the Rockettes, they have numbers, and lines, and depths that they have to be on at all times. It’s so precise that it’s not only choreographed on-stage but it’s also choreographed off-stage,” said Feeny.

The Rockettes have been around since 1933. To this day the company draws prospective dancers from around the world who dream of dancing on the Radio City Music Hall Stage.

Feeny was one of about 900 girls who showed up to an open call audition in April.

At the end of the three day audition she was just one of less than 30 dancers who made it to the end of the audition and earned a spot in the Rockettes Conservatory, a week-long invite-only intensive training session.

After going through the conservatory, a final audition whittled the number down to 35, with 24 of those dancers finally being chosen for a coveted slot.

Feeny will be performing in their Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall starting on November 18.