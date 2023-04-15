People become "books" at Toledo's "Human Library"

People with stories to tell opened themselves up to others at the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library event on Saturday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Public Library in downtown Toledo was filled with different types of "books" on Saturday.

"The Human Library" was filled with real people sharing their stories with listeners.

The featured speakers were the "books" and the "readers" were the attendees who were able to ask questions.

"I really truly hope that people walk away today feeling that there is a true way that you can connect with people to have a great sense of community," said Erin Baker of the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library.

There were a variety of "books" from different parts of the community. Themes ranged from gender issues, mental health, hope through challenges, and career guidance.

Betina Tucker-Layson named her story for the day "Hope for the Journey of Late Life Career Transitions"

"When you're in your prime, you come equipped with a lot more than you had when you were younger," said Tucker-Layson. "When your feet hit the ground, people need to pay attention because things are going to happen."

Persephanie Shock named her story "From Country to City: Learning Perspectives through Experience". She spoke on her journey of becoming a transgender woman. She says her readers really wanted her help.

"One was a mother with a transgender woman as a child and she wasn't sure how to interact in that way," said Shock. "I was able to give a few different ways to work with them. It really is just having a conversation with the person, and just listen to them and you'll figure out how best to treat them."

Local celebrity Jaden Jefferson, known as the young journalist who has interviewed Oprah and made several appearances on the Ellen show, was also an open book.

"Well one thing about me, I don't know if people necessarily know this, but it's a side they don't see too often, is that I like to have fun," said Jefferson. "I think this has kind of been an opportunity where I'm able to share a side of me that most people don't know."

"I'm very glad to have this type of event for everyone," said Shock. "I hope this keeps continuing year to year."

You can check out the other fun and educational events at the library here.