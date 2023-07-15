Great Big Lemonade Stand teaches entrepreneurship to kids

This is the second year for the event, designed to teach kids about economics and communication.

GIBSONBURG, Ohio — When life gives Gibsonburg lemons – they hold a Great Big Lemonade Stand!

For the second year in a row, the Village of Gibsonburg hosted the event, designed to teach kids about entrepreneurship.

Around 80 children participated in the event.

Kids operated fifty-five temporary mini businesses at the fair.

It wasn’t just lemonade on sale either.

Kids had stands set up with slushies, snacks, crafts – and other homemade items for purchase.

And they were raising money for all kinds of reasons.

Some of the money that was raised was to help pay for a trip to camp. Other kids wanted to donate their proceeds to charity. Still others were saving up for something they really wanted – all while learning economics and communication.

8-year-old entrepreneur Sophia Bross, who says she made about $200 at the event, learned some other things about herself too.

“There was a big line last year when we had it, and I was getting all stressed about it, but I was actually really happy that people love my lemonade,” said Sophia. “If they're happy I want to make them, I want to make me smile too.”

Marc Glotzbecker, Gibsonburg Village Administrator said the idea for the event came about when someone made a comment about never being able to pass up a lemonade stand.



The idea took off from there and everyone in town seems to have gotten behind the effort.

“It’s about supporting the kids and showing them that as a community, we believe in them.

The next event held in Gibsonburg will be geared more for the adults – for their art and wine festival on July 29th.