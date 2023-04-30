Dog and a frisbee | Disc doggers play for fun and competition

The Toledo K9 Frisbee Club is part of a worldwide network of toss and catch clubs that compete for top honors every year.

WOODVILLE, Ohio — Does your dog like to play frisbee?

Did you know there is a local club where you and your dog can test their skills with other dogs and owners around the area and even around the world?

The Toledo K-9 Frisbee Club is one of hundreds of toss and fetch frisbee clubs from 175 cities around the world – mostly in the U.S.and Europe, but also in Mexico, South America, Australia, and the Middle East.

Taylor Davies, captain of the Toledo K-9 Club started the Toledo club a few years ago because there were no clubs that were close by.

The club is currently participating in a five-week long spring session at five different locations across the area.

Dogs and their handlers toss and catch discs, and gain points in competition with other clubs around the world.

During each week of the session each dog and owner team gets two sixty second rounds to make as many catches as they can and rack up points.

The field of play is divided into 4 zones; 10 feet to 20 feet, 20 to 30, 30 to 40, and 40 to 50.

The longer the toss of a successful catch, the more points the dog earns.

Points are kept track of in a worldwide system so you can keep track of where you stand with teams of handlers and dogs around the world.

There are also divisions based on skill level and age of handler.

There is even a worldwide championship in which a competition is held at 23 different regional sites around the world.

The Toledo club currently has about 20 members but they are always looking for more.

Of course, although competition can be fierce, its really more about having fun with your dog and meeting other people with similar interests.

"It's a good sport to play with your dog because it's good socialization, it really gives them something to do, a fun activity with your dog, bonding, and really just having fun with your dog. That's what we want everyone to do,” said Davies.

The all-ages club is wide open to dogs of any breed. There is a small fee to participate, but in general it’s a cheap and easy way to have a lot of fun with your dog.

If you are interested in participating you can reach out to the Toledo K9 Frisbee Club’s Facebook page.

If you’d like to start your own club you can do that too. You’ll just need a small group of friends and their dogs to get started. There is more information on how to do that here.