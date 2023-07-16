Defiance 4-year-old is all business… in the front, but partyin’ in the back

Jonathan McFarland, 4, missed the mullet’s 80s and 90s heyday. But he’s making up for lost time by rocking the world’s most patriotic mullet. Now he wants your vote.

DEFIANCE, Ohio — Everything old is new again, but bad haircuts are still bad haircuts.

Don’t tell that to 4-year-old Jonathan McFarland from Defiance though. He’d be sure to disagree, and he might even prove you wrong.

Jonathan missed the heyday of the mullet in the 1980s and 90s. But he’s making up for lost time by rocking the most patriotic mullet ever seen.

If you hadn’t noticed, the mullet, the once half-respectable, (then definitely not respectable) haircut is making its way back into the mainstream.

The short in the front, long in the back 'do (sometimes called the Camaro Crash Helmet, the Missouri Compromise, the Alabama Shag, the Sho-Lo, or simply 'hockey hair'), was born in the 1970s before becoming popular on 1980s playgrounds, early-1990s country music concert stages, hockey rinks, and in more than one Sylvester Stallone movie.



Sometime before the turn of the century however, the cut was relegated to the ranks of the hair-don’ts and before long it all but disappeared completely.

Now Jonathan and a group of mullet true believers are putting their affinity for the cut to good purpose.

Jonathan is looking for votes in the online Mullet Champ competition.

The competition is looking to find the best mullet in five separate categories: kids, teens, men, femullet, and 55 and over, all while raising money for charity.

The contest raises money for Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors which provides mortgage free homes for critically injured military veterans.

Jonathan’s mullet began as a rattail but he quickly graduated into having the real thing, just like his dad.

When asked why a mullet, his parents say it matches his personality.

“He's very fun, energized, when he gets a fresh cut it's like he walks out with more confidence. you can see it in his walk. he's very kind and - he's free. he's a free kid,” said Jonathan’s parents Rachel and Aaron.

The McFarlands call Jonathan’s mullet, the Mullet of Freedom owing to the American flag that is shaved into Jonathan’s temple.

They hope the patriotic flair is able to push Jonathan’s mullet over the top as the best kid mullet in the world.

If you want to help Jonathan on his mission you can vote for him here.