Building beds for kids in need

A group of volunteers came to CedarCreek's south Toledo campus to help give kids a bed of their own. Let's Build says their are 600 local kids on their waiting list.

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Saturday morning, a group of volunteers went to a church in south Toledo to do something extraordinary for children in need.

The Let's Build organization partnered with Kiwanis Division One North Greater Toledo and CedarCreek Church to assemble 50 beds and make sure local kids can have a bed they can call their own.

Volunteers from across the area with all levels of experience came out to help.

The smiles on the faces of the kids who receive the beds are all you need to see to understand why so many people come out to volunteer at the bed builds.

14 More Off The Floor!!! Volunteers needed!!!! Bed Build this Saturday, August 27 at Cedarcreek Church at 2150 S. Byrne... Posted by Let’s Build Beds on Friday, August 26, 2022

"We're here to help them build beds and help not enough children the opportunity to have a safe, sound, place to sleep tonight," said Craig Smith with Ohio District Kiwanis International.

The group was also collecting new twin comforters, sheets, blankets and pillows to go with the beds.

After the beds are assembled, a volunteer drops off the bed where the child can help with it's final assembly.

"We hand the tools over to the kids and encourage them to put their own bed together, help them do it safely," said Michael Horvath, Director of Let's Build. That way they get ownership of the bed - 'that's my bed, I helped to build it' -and it's just that much more satisfying."

Before the volunteers leave, a new mattress is placed on the frame and the bed is completed with sheets, a comforter and a pillow.

Let’s Build says there are 600 children between the ages of 3 and 17 on their waiting list with winter approaching.

Let’s Build is based in Waterville, OH and serves families in Lucas and Wood Counties.

Click here if you would like to donate to Let's Build and help their mission of making sure all the kids in the area have a bed of their own.