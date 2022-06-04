Buffalo Bills' Micah Hyde returns to northwest Ohio for annual football camp

The All-Pro NFL safety held his fifth camp at alma mater Fostoria High School.

FOSTORIA, Ohio — Micah Hyde returned to Fostoria Junior/Senior High School over the weekend to hold his annual football camp. The two-time Pro-Bowler Buffalo Bill is giving back to the place where it all started.

"We come out here. We get them tired, run around. They get me tired," said Hyde. "We just go against each other and have some fun."

This is the fifth year he's held the football camp for 3rd through 6th graders.

Campers got in free, but any money from parents or spectators for admission goes towards Hyde's charity, the Imagine for Youth Foundation, which helps disadvantaged kids in academics and athletics.

"Back when I was a senior in college [at the University of Iowa], it was a class project. From there, we started collecting sporting equipment to give to the kids in need. That was the foundation of it," said Hyde.

Hearing kids talk about Hyde, you can see why he's a role model.

"He's a very cool dude. Very cool dude to be around. Nice to talk to," said camper Jaxon McElroy.

McElroy came from Columbus to attend the camp, about 100 miles away.

"He's really nice, and he doesn't brag at all. He's really funny," said camper Brody Schneck.

Hyde has been a huge part of the BIlls success over the last few years, and most odds makers have the Bills as this year's Super Bowl favorites, but he has not forgotten his hometown.

"The people in this community mean everything. I'll always show love to this community. I'll always come back to this community because the people here. There's no other place like it," said Hyde.

The camp is the last event on the original Dick Kidwell Field at Fostoria Memorial Stadium.

Starting this upcoming week, the field will be replaced with all new artificial turf by Maumee Bay Turf Center in Oregon.