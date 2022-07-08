'Putts Fur Mutts' golf outing planned to fundraise for Fur Angels Rescue

The 18-hole event starts at 8 a.m. on July 24 at the Legacy Gold Club in Ottawa Lakes, Michigan.

Example video title will go here for this video

OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — The "Putts Fur Mutts" 18-hole golf outing to fundraise for the Fur Angels Rescue animal shelter is scheduled for July 24 at the Legacy Golf Club in Ottawa Lake, Michigan.

Registration for the event opens the day of at 7 a.m. The event then starts at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start -- a type of golf opening where all participating golfers start on different holes and cycle around, ending at the hole they started at -- and a scramble format -- a team-based format common in charity events.

Registration is $110 per golfer and is open to individuals and teams. The event also features lunch from Outback Steakhouse and a silent auction, which together cost $25, for those not interested in golfing.

Prizes for the top three teams, men's, women's and senior's tees, breakfast food, a cash bar for alcoholic drinks and a dessert bar will also be available.

According to a press release, the event's proceeds will be used for spaying and neutering, veterinary care and to do Trap-Neuter-Return.

These procedures are done in an effort to prevent new litters from being born outside and to reduce the number of cats and kittens entering overcrowded shelters and rescue groups.

Fur Angels Rescue provides shelter and medical care among other services to homeless cats and dogs until they find a permanent home.