'All is bright' | NICU babies celebrate their first Christmas

These babies are celebrating their first Christmas in the NICU, so hospital staff hosted a party for their families.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The tiniest patients at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital are in the holiday spirit.

Of course they had to put on their holiday outfits as well, complete with snowballs, Christmas cookies and Rudolph.

