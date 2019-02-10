DENTON, N.C. — A photo of a South Davidson high school student is going viral on Facebook after a woman captured a photo of the student stopping to honor the National Anthem.

Angie Gallimore wrote on her Facebook page that the high school student was on the way to football practice when he heard the National Anthem being played at a softball game.

"He stopped and placed his hand over his heart. There is still hope for this world," Gallimore wrote.

The post has since garnered more than 1,000 likes and 800 shares.

