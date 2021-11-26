Harley, a family pet who has been on the run for more than 7 weeks, is now back at home with her family thanks to a community-wide effort.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon family wants to thank the entire community for helping bring home their dog who has been on the run for more than seven weeks.

Harley, a two-year-old Boxer Catahoula mix, made an escape from a boarding facility in October, and she had been on the run ever since.

Amy and Craig Tucker said their family is overjoyed to have Harley back home.

"It really took everybody. It was a big emotional rollercoaster to go through all of this, especially for Harley out there. She's still a puppy out there just trying to survive, but she's alive and well," Amy Tucker said.

Friends, neighbors and complete strangers took to social media to share sightings and tips about the missing dog.

Compelled to help reunite Harley with her family, Cindy Witham got involved with the search.

"From neighbors leaving garage doors open to people calling about sightings on their Ring cameras, it's been a community-wide effort," Witham said.

She contacted a wildlife animal control business, fearing Harley's time was ticking as temperatures began to drop.

Carl Johnson, the owner of Great Lakes Nuisance Animal Control, took to the fields and woods near his home to do what he does best: track and trap animals.

He set a trap the evening of Thanksgiving with hopes he would return the next day with a captured pup.

"I felt the need to step in here, and winter is coming. Time is running out," Johnson said.

Friday morning, he went to go check on his trap.

Sure enough, a skinny dog was there waiting for him.

He refused to take any money for this service, and said he's thankful he could help reunite the dog with her family.

"It's been a real nightmare for these people. It's kinda surreal. What a wonderful outcome," Johnson said.

Amy Tucker said the pup is now at home getting lots of love and treats.

"We couldn't have done it with all of the community's help. It has been an overwhelming experience," she said.

"Something like this goes to show you that there are so many good people that are willing to help. I can't ever thank everyone for what they have done."

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.