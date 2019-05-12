OREGON, Ohio — A Pemberville mother is among the most grateful people in northwest Ohio after giving birth to a baby boy following a challenging pregnancy.

Now, as the family marks the beginning of his life, they're also marking the end of a unique and difficult path through pregnancy.

"I had a baby!" Heather Haynes joyfully exclaimed Wednesday night.

In and of itself, giving birth is a joyous occasion for a family to celebrate a brand new life.

But in Haynes' case, she's celebrating a renewed life, too: her own.

Haynes was diagnosed with cancer at the beginning of this pregnancy.

But instead of terminating the pregnancy and battling the disease, she chose the hard road.

And boy, did it work out.

"He was born six weeks early and was in the NICU for three weeks basically just to learn how to eat. He is doing good. He's healthy and normally happy," she said.

Little Ashton is the Haynes family's holiday miracle and mom is now cancer-free.

So the two of them got to light up the tree tonight at Bay Park Hospital.

"Very rare," ProMedica outpatient oncology director Tracy Przybylski said. "Kind of a blessing on her situation that she may not have found out as soon as she did that she had the cancer had she not been pregnant because of the whole procedure of how they found it out."

Fast forward to present day after a grueling path to get here. Now the holidays mean a whole lot more in the Haynes home.

"It's really hard but at the same time, you have something to fight for," Haynes said. "You have this life inside of you that depends on you to stay healthy and get well and to fight. So it kind of gives you that extra umph to fight through it."

She has the battle wounds to show for it, enduring plenty of pain and sleepless nights along the way.

But it just goes to show that cancer is simply no match for the love between mom and son.

