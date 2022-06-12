When Woody Woods says he loves his job, he means it. The 85-year-old has worked in Food City grocery stores across East Tennessee for nearly 70 years.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you have ever had the pleasure of meeting Woody Woods, you would remember. His compassion, kindness and passion for the job are something most customers remember.

Woody has been employed by Food City since 1954. That's the same year polio vaccinations were introduced, Elvis Presley started his music career and the Supreme Court ruled segregation in schools was unconstitutional. The grocery scene looked very different then, compared to now.

In 1954, Woody said the grocery stores were much smaller. Many were still family-owned, and the corporate model was just starting to take shape. Also, variety lacked. Nowadays, gluten-free, vegan, GMO-free and sugar-free alternatives fill the shelves, but in the 1950s that was not the case.

"Some of it is different," Woody said. "But, my people haven't changed too much. My customers haven't changed. Employees haven't changed a whole lot, either."

Woody says this job is all about the people.

"If you take care of your customers, you take your employees, you got it made because they'll work for you. And they'll treat the customers like they want to be treated and vice-versa," Woody said.

In his nearly 70 years working for Food City, Woody said his love for the job still remains.

"I was only 16. I bagged groceries and I loved it, and still do," he said.

Woody has worked as a bagger and a cashier. He worked stocking the shelves, greeting customers, and managing schools across the area.

"You name it, I'll do it," Woody said.

"He dives into his work and you know, and just works really hard," said Sharlean Sewell, who works as a cashier at the Food City off Middlebrook.

For a man that is 85 years old, she said Woody works very fast.

"He goes probably about 100 miles per hour. Like, 'Zoom zoom zoom!'" Sewell said.

Woody is extremely efficient, yet does it with a smile.

"Woody is a character. He is always cheerful," said Julianna Bryan who works in the floral department.

But, perhaps, even more impressive than Woody's 69 years of positivity is his presence.

"As far as being sick? I only took five days all those years, and that was years and years and years ago," he said.

Woody said he does not call out of work. He even showed up to open the grocery store during the ice storm of 1982 and prides himself in being the only grocery store in town to open. He was the only employee to show up that day. Woody remembers a long line of customers he was able to serve.

"I walked to work about nine miles, but I got there and I was the only employee that was there. I was a store manager. I put a little meat out, put some produce out, and we had a line of customers that day," Woody said.

He also opened the doors to Food City during the blizzard of 1993. Once again, the store was one of the only ones to remain open during the storm. Woody and one other employee weathered the storm of customers who lined up.

Decades of stories and experiences make Woody feel grateful for a long, successful career. He doesn't have plans to retire any time soon.

"This is what I do. This is what I do. But, I will go part-time eventually," Woody said.

He also offered advice to anyone looking for a fulfilling career.