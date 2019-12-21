DUBLIN, Ohio — Community members surprised an Ashland County family with an early Christmas on Friday at a Dublin-area hotel.

The surprise for the Schwan family was organized by Mission 22, Love Our Hero's and the MOJO Jeep Club

Mission 22 who is dedicated to healing veterans who are going through challenges mentally and Love Our Hero's which is a donation-based shop for veterans organized the whole surprise, with the help of some friends.

Organizers told the family to meet at the Cloverleaf Suites hotel on Friday night.

Jeep after jeep came rolling into the parking lot decorated with Christmas lights and some even blasting Christmas music.

Andrew Schwan, his wife Rachel and their three kids stood at the front entrance not knowing what exactly was going on. The girls then had a surprise visit from Santa himself.

Tami Oyster with Love Our Hero's, which is based in Bellville, said they wanted to thank Andrew for his service and help relieve some of their stress this season.

Right out of high school, Schwan said he joined the Marine Corps. He served more than four years of active duty, got out and just this year rejoined the Navy Reserves.

Inside the hotel, there were wrapped gifts around the tree and the family was given gift cards, a personalized blanket with photos of them, and a surprise trip to the zoo.

"Overwhelmed, happy just no words," Andrew Schwan said.

They said they have been through a lot recently and his wife, Rachel, said she was not looking forward to Christmas too much this year.

"It really really means a lot it means a lot to the girls and they're actually going to get to enjoy Christmas, I wasn't really in the Christmas spirit this year," Rachel Schwan said.

Sarah Redding with Mission 22 said all of the toys and gift cards came from members of the group, the community, and friends who donated or participated in benefits.

"When it comes to someone who has literally signed up and to sign their life away to fight for us, that holds a special place in my heart," Redding said.

Bryan Ocheltree, along with Mission 22, said he has known Andrew for a few years now but had no idea his family would be the ones chosen for this surprise.

He said Andrew is a very humble and kind man.

Mission 22, along with Love Our Hero's plans on helping other families this Christmas. Mission 22 leaders said they have three other families chosen that they're going to surprise this holiday.

Ocheltree said many families deserve helping hands, especially around the holidays.

"When you do something like this, I mean that can change someone's life," Ocheltree said.