“She said call 911 and I called and then that's when she had the baby,” Miracle Moore said.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A very special north St. Louis County child was honored Wednesday after she helped her mom deliver her baby sister at home.

At just 10 years old a little girl, named Miracle, called 911 when her pregnant mom was in pain, little did she know she’d be helping bring her baby sister into the world before that call even ended.

Time was moving fast for 10-year-old Miracle and she said, “I was scared.”

It took about 10 minutes to help her mom, Viola Fair, deliver her baby sister, Jayla, with the help of a 911 dispatcher.

“I learned pretty quick that we had a serious situation. We have a set of protocols that we follow, and she followed all of my instructions to a ‘T’ and did an amazing job," 911 Dispatcher Scott Stranghoener said. "A few minutes later, we had another baby girl in the house."

Fair said she was so proud of her daughter, Miracle, who helped her bring another miracle into their lives three weeks early on October 23.

“It was definitely a miracle because once I had the baby, she came out, I couldn't really grab her and pick her up and then Miracle came and she wrapped her up in a towel," Fair said. "She wiped her off and rubbed her back a little bit so she could cry. So, she was really helpful. I am very thankful."

Shortly after delivery, paramedics from Christian Hospital took it from there.

“We just picked the baby up first thing wrapped her in a blanket and yelled ‘Happy birthday.’ It was good. We love seeing good outcomes for families and stuff like that. We do see a lot of bad things, but one of these special moments is the best because this is what we do it for,” Christian Hospital Paramedic Katie Barbero said.

Miracle was given two awards for her heroic work.

She said someday she might want to be in the medical field to continue helping people every day but for now, she’s focused on her first job: being a big sister to Taylor and now Jayla.

“She's really cute. She doesn't cry a lot, and I get to hold her a lot,” Miracle said.

Everyone involved said it was so special to be reunited with Miracle, her mom and baby Jayla because it's not very often that first responders get to be reunited with the ones they help.