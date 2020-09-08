Leukemia survivor holds parade and car show at Cleveland Clinic

It was Christopher Johnson's way of giving back to his medical team and bringing joy to other patients.

CLEVELAND — It was a perfect day for a parade.

A grateful Cleveland Clinic patient and leukemia survivor organized a classic car show and parade on Saturday as a way to give back to his medical team, while entertaining patients at the same time.

While spending several weeks in the hospital last year, Christopher Johnson knew that one day he wanted to plan something to bring some joy to other patients batting cancer.

"I came up with the idea to do this parade while I was a patient at Cleveland Clinic," Johnson says. "As I fought my leukemia cancer, my goal was to give back and help others as they go through the process of cancer."