Large Lego donation delivered to ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children's Hospital

The 250 Lego sets will allow children to play from their beds since the common areas of the hospital have been closed due to COVID-19

TOLEDO, Ohio — The pandemic has impacted everyone, but it has completely changed the lives of long-term patients in the Toledo Children's Hospital.

But one local group wanted to make sure the kids staying in the hospital had plenty to do.

A van loaded with Lego kits made a stop at the ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children's Hospital Tuesday.

Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union matched any of their member's Lego donation with another, and they ended up collecting 250 kits.

It's a perfect donation for the hospital as all of the current patients are mostly confined to their rooms since the library and common areas have been closed off due to COVID-19

"They can't now, they're isolated to their rooms because we can't have them in the same area together. So, this gives them the opportunity to have some bedside play," Certified Child Life Specialist Kylee Byrd said.

All donations were purchased online and delivered to one central location to limit the amount of human contact.

This is the second year in a row the folks at Cornerstone have made a donation, and they expect this to be an annual event now as part of September's Pediatric Cancer Awareness month.

"This is very important to Cornerstone Community Financial, our main basis is being a part of our community, and we want to help our community. And this is just one of the things that we do for them," Vicky Canales with Cornerstone Community Financial said.

With Christmas being just around the corner, that means there will be more demand for more donations for the ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children's Hospital this December.