While what unfolded on Jan. 6 left so many of us without words, what happened in the days that followed gave this little girl something to say.

KATY, Texas — In the wake of the assault on the U.S. Capitol, teams of volunteers swooped in the day after that violent mob to clean up the mess left behind.

Katy second-grader Charlotte Baker knows all about cleaning up after someone else. She has a younger brother.

"We were playing a game and he made a mess when I was not there and then he wanted me to clean it up," she says. "I was crying, but then I cleaned up."

So imagine Charlotte’s surprise when she found out a bunch of people volunteered to clean up after the attack at the Capitol. She wanted to say thank you.

"I drew a Capitol and some clouds in the sky and the sun," explains Charlotte. "My mom gave me a picture to copy, but I’m a really good drawer, so that’s how I drew it so good."

Inside her card, she wrote a note.

"Sorry you had to clean up when you didn’t even make it and I said thank you," Charlotte says.

"Sometimes as normal citizens, we feel there’s nothing we can do, so this was a really good opportunity for us to be good citizens and show gratitude," says mom Elizabeth.