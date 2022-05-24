Example video title will go here for this video

Strangers made good on their promise to a great-grandmother, and their story of Hoosier generosity has warmed hearts all over the world.

They have now made good on that promise, and their story of Hoosier generosity has warmed hearts all over the world.

Those strangers promised to turn a backyard disaster into an unlikely miracle.

Smith is talking about a new swimming pool donated by a group of strangers.

“I feel like I’m going to wake up from a dream and it’s all going to disappear and be gone. It still feels like it can’t be real,” the south side great-grandmother told 13News.

Kitty Smith said she still has to pinch herself every time she looks out her back window.

Heartbreaking mess inspires heartwarming generosity :

Smith’s inspiring story began with a shocking setback.

In the winter of 2021, just a few months after purchasing a home with a backyard swimming pool to enjoy with her 29 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Smith discovered her in-ground swimming pool had collapsed.

Engineers believe a slow leak in the pool triggered a chain reaction. The walls caved in, leaving behind a massive hole filled with crumbled concrete, shattered fiberglass and Smith’s broken dreams.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. It’s heartbreaking,” she said last summer, looking at her collapsed pool while fighting back tears.

Even more heartbreaking, Smith’s homeowner’s insurance policy included pool coverage but wouldn’t pay a dime for the disaster. It meant she faced a bill of at least $80,000 to tear out the collapsed pool and install a new one.

“I just can’t do it. I can’t,” she told 13News last summer. “I put everything I had into buying this house.”

13News shared Smith’s story with some local business owners, and that’s when the magic happened.

Westfield-based Automatic Pool Covers coordinated an ambitious project, recruiting eight separate pool companies that volunteered to donate their time, labor and all of the materials needed to build Smith a brand new pool.

Representatives from the companies – most of them competitors – gathered on Smith’s front lawn a few days before Thanksgiving to surprise her with news of their generous gift.

“We will pitch in and chip in and between all of us, make sure this happens,” explained Mike Shadoan, vice president of Automatic Pool Covers, as Smith stood in shock. “You’re going to get a whole new backyard with a new pool, and this should cost you zero.”

“Oh my God. Thank you,” Smith replied. “I don’t know your names but I know your hearts. You’re what we need in this world.”