Local business gives back to first responders, service members in insulation giveaway

Since 2018, the Hometown Hero Insulation Giveaway has recognized an active-duty, reserve, veteran member of the armed forces or a first responder in Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A local business is looking to give back to a local hero.

For five years, USA Insulation has hosted the Hometown Heroes contest for local military service individuals and first responders.

The winner will be recognized with a whole-home insulation.

Since 2018, the Hometown Hero giveaway has donated about $45,000 of insulation materials and over 600 labor hours to local military families.

The company says it's a unique way to give back and give someone truly deserving the opportunity to be more comfortable in their home.

David Potts is the owner of USA Insultation in Toledo, Kalamazoo and southeast Michigan. He said giving back to service members is a reward itself.

"It's always like, 'well, it was my job. I don't expect anything in return.' And that's the coolest part about it," Potts said. "It's not like they're looking for something. It's just something that gets to benefit them and their family and their house. It's easily the best day of the year."

Potts said the insulation keeps the warm air in during the winter and the cool air in during the summer. He explained insulation also provides soundproofing and can save homeowners between 20 and 50 percent per month on their utility bills.

You can enter yourself to win, or nominate someone through May 19. A winner will be announced on May 25, with installation on June 9.

This year marks the first time the company is extending this opportunity to applicants in Kalamazoo, Michigan; southeast Michigan and New Hampshire.

Eligible applicants must live in the service areas of the USA Insulations in Kalamazoo, SE Michigan, Toledo, and southern New Hampshire and must share why whole-home insulation will make a difference in their homes.

Click here to enter.

Related Articles USA Insulation explains how to save money on your heating bill