Former 'Home for Keeps' subject writes about her adoption journey

Sheila Ruby and her brother Damien were featured in former WTOL 11 anchor Chrys Peterson's 'Home for Keeps' segment in 1997, which led to their adoption.

TOLEDO, Ohio — You may remember former WTOL 11 anchor Chrys Peterson highlighted the stories of kids in foster care in a segment called "Home for Keeps."

In 1997, she introduced viewers to Sheila Ruby and her brother Damien to much success.

More than 25 years later, Sheila is sharing how the exposure changed her life for the better.

"It changed my life," Sheila said. "It really did, and I honestly don't know what would have happened if it wasn't for Home for Keeps."

Sheila's adoptive parents Jim and Andra Wolpert saw Peterson's "Home for Keeps" segment while going through training for foster care and knew the brother and sister would fit perfectly with their family.

"Sheila was so like me and Damien was so like Jim, it was shocking," Andra said following the adoption.

"It was like a big lump in your throat and it was pretty amazing," Jim said. "We knew that day, at least I did, I said, 'those are our kids, they're just like us and we can help them.'"

Before the adoption, Sheila and Damien had bounced around foster homes. They were in seven homes in six years. Looking back, Sheila says she was losing hope.

"At our ages, the likelihood of getting adopted is not high, and I think him and I were under the impression we weren't going to get out of foster care," Sheila said.

The siblings were eight and nine years old at the time and living in different foster care homes. Sheila had already been separated from five other siblings and Damien became her rock.

"Both of us desired to have a mom and dad and we wanted to have a family and stability and neither of us had that. And for us to get adopted together was a huge thing," Sheila said.

Sheila said her adoptive parents gave Damien and her a real shot. She said the first year in their new forever home was difficult as they worked to get to know and trust one another.

Now, decades later, Sheila is grateful for the strong relationship she has with her family.

"My adoptive parents are kind of my best friends now. We call and text each other probably everyday. I'm at my parents house constantly. My brother actually lives down the street from me," she said.

Sheila has been through therapy to work through the trauma. She's now a mother herself and her brother is a father.

She's written a book called "A Brief Silence" about her experiences to offer hope to kids in foster care.

"Somehow my brother and I pushed through it and ended up with great careers and great families. My kids are amazing. I have the two best kids ever," she said.

Sheila also hopes the book will serve as a resource to people considering fostering or adoption. She encourages them to set their skepticism aside when it comes to older children.

"I think a lot of that just comes with them kind of already having their personality and having a lot of who they are shaped and that's harder to mold and incorporate that into a new home and new family," Sheila said. "But it can be done. Because it was done with my brother and I."

You can buy Sheila's book, "A Brief Silence" online through Amazon and Barnes and Noble.