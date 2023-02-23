No double dribbles on his watch: Hancock County 6-year-old officiates basketball

Brody Bergman comes from a family of basketball referees and is already following in their footsteps at six years old.

ARLINGTON, Ohio — For most six-year-olds, most prospective careers are just fantasies and pipe dreams that will eventually subside as they get older. But Brody Bergman, a six-year-old from Hancock County, is preparing for his future with a whistle in hand and black-and-white stripes as an arbiter of sports law.

The kid ref from is officiating youth basketball games at an age most kids are still learning how to dribble.

"It's kind of comical; the community loves it though," Brody's mother, Angie Bergman, said. "We're very grateful for the community because they don't seem to mind at all."

Brody already spends a lot of time in the gym because both of his parents coach basketball. His biggest passion isn't rim-shaking slam dunks or heart-stopping buzzer beaters, though. He loves the stripes.

Brody's grandfather is also a basketball referee in the area, so the young professional has been tagging along to watch junior high games, too, Brody's father, Scott Bergman, said.

Brody began shadowing his family of officials last year to learn the art. His call for action became so strong that it carried over into the household.

"He tries to kind of mirror that at home, practicing certain things and blowing his whistle to get a feel of what a real official does," Scott said.

On Christmas morning, Brody received his first set of referee gear and officially tipped off his hopeful career.

Other schools also love seeing Brody. He received a standing ovation when Crestview High School traveled an hour east to Arlington, Angie said.

During this winter season, Brody has jumped at every chance to officiate youth basketball games. He's overseen roughly a dozen during halftime of Arlington's varsity contests.

His job is to ensure players follow the rules and, of course, provide fans with a fair and fun sporting event.

Brody couldn't wait to tell all about his precise calls and expert judgment on the court. He estimated he calls about 20 fouls per game and blows the whistle about 100 times every day.

His favorite foul to call? An and-one, "because the players always yell 'and-one.'"

He's not a full-time referee just yet, but who knows, Brody's passion and drive could lead to some opportunities.

"I hear there's a shortage of refs so I'm waiting for the call," Scott said. "He's young and enjoys it, so we'll see where it goes from here."