Habitat for Humanity joined by women of WTOL 11 to build house for survivor of domestic violence

A group of women strapped on their tool belts on Saturday to help frame a home for mother and grandmother Lisa Wittenberg.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A domestic violence survivor, mother and grandmother is getting a brand new home with the help of a new group of friends.

On Saturday morning, Habitat for Humanity, with the help of a group of ladies from WTOL11 and other volunteers, raised the frame of Lisa Wittenberg's new house as part of a Women Build event.

Wittenberg is a survivor of a violent past and is now caring for her 16-year-old daughter and 2 grandchildren. In August 2018, Wittenberg was stabbed over 12 times and suffered from two collapsed lungs as a result.

With the help of over 100 volunteers and Wittenberg herself – the home, when completed, will be worth around 200 thousand dollars.

One of the Habitat for Humanity volunteers on site said the house will be worth so much more than that for this family however.

Wittenberg also received home ownership classes through Habitat for Humanity. The organization says this is another form of generational wealth that they hope to provide.

"Being able to be a part of a program where you will earn a zero percent interest loan through Habitat and doing the sweat equity hours teaches you how to fix those things on your house," said Cassie Easterwood Habitat for Humanity Core Volunteer. "The home ownership classes that you take in the program also teaches you how to be a homeowner and how to be successful with that."

Volunteers will continue working on the home until it's finished.

Habitat for Humanity says it typically takes 9 months for the home to be built.

Women Build Week is recognized across the country as a time for women to learn construction skills and help a family realize their new home.