GORHAM, Maine — What shouts jokes and makes people laugh?

In an effort to make people smile during the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic Brian Brinegar from Gorham stood in his driveway over the weekend handing out free jokes.

"Day or two ago, I got pretty bored in my house and decided I was going to go shut up," Brinegar said. "You know how kids do with lemonade stands and charge for it? I thought I would do a free joke stand and not charge for it."

"When people pulled up, I told them I had two different kinds of jokes. I have jokes for kids in the car and jokes for no kids in the car."

Hear Brinegar's jokes in the video below:

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: FarmDrop, an online farmers market at MDI, helps farmers sell their produce during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: National Guard and MEMA to help open alternative coronavirus care sites in Portland and Bangor

RELATED: Real-time Maine coronavirus updates: DOE recommends remote learning to finish school year

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist