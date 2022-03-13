Gliding Stars of Toledo returns to Tam-O-Shanter

The program gives differently-abled people the chance to learn and display ice skating skills, improve their health, and boost their self-esteem.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — A group is giving everyone the chance to to be a star at Tam O' Shanter Arena in Sylvania, and boosting their health and confidence at the same time..

The Gliding Stars of Toledo is an adaptive ice skating program that gives people with disabilities the chance to learn how to skate.

"We're going to have our Stars with our volunteers, displaying their talents," said Bill Himmel, chapter coordinator.

The program began in September, with skaters meeting once a week. It culminates with a choreographed show that will take place next Sunday.

In each of the last two years, the group's shows had to be cancelled due to COVID-19, so they are excited to finally be able to show off all their hard work.

"We're excited and nervous about next week to get going, it's almost like our very first year all over again," said Himmel.

Participants like Brynn Garber say the program is a great way to skate with friends.

"It's awesome," said Garber. "[I enjoy] skating with my friends Chloe and Jordan."

The program is designed to bring many benefits to the skaters, according to their website: better health, including increased muscle strength, improved fine and gross motor skills, improved balance, increased confidence, and self esteem.

For Chloe Rothschild, Gliding Stars has given her the belief in herself to do something she never thought possible.

"I like being able to do something that I never thought I'd be able to do, and to glide across the ice," said Rothschild.

About 30 "Stars" will participate in the show, along with about 50 volunteer skaters. Himmel says the best part about the program is the fun people can have in the rink.

"You just try to teach various skills, and as long as they're doing something fun, that's what we're here for."

Himmel says the program is always in need of volunteer skaters. If you're interested in joining, you can contact Himmel at 419-304-4324. Those interested in registering a skater can do so at the Gliding Stars website.

There are seven chapters of Gliding Stars around the country, including ones in Toledo, Findlay, and Northeast Ohio.