BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Zoey Harrison first appeared on television screens during an interview with 13 ON YOUR SIDE last year to discuss her family's viral invention of the X-Ability wheelchair body coats. Since then, the girl who "saved recess" has gone viral, sharing her story of cerebral palsy with networks nation-wide.

RELATED: Michigan girl with disability triggers invention that's sweeping the globe

9-year old Zoey Harrison plays four-square with her friends during recess at Ithaca's North Elementary School. She's able to do it because of the body coat her mother Jennifer invented, allowing her to get in and out of it with ease.

Today the 10-year-old from Ithaca traveled to Byron Center to receive her newest honor yet, the crown and title of Miss Wheelchair Michigan.

State Coordinator for Ms Wheelchair Michigan, Shelly Loose, said Harrison has been on her mind for the title since last December.

"I knew that she had the personality and I knew that she would enjoy and embrace it and do great things, I just see great things in Zoey's future," she said.

Loose notified Harrison's family over email, inviting her to participate in this year's crowning. Harrison said she "screamed and cried" in excitement.

Harrison will join Little Miss Wheelchair Michigan, Roslyn Breen, and Ms. Wheelchair Michigan, Laura Jackson, as a 2020 title-holder.

RELATED: Body coats are on back order after worldwide media attention, mid-Michigan family says

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.