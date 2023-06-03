Fostoria native, football star, Micah Hyde returns home to put on popular camp

Buffalo Bills Safety Micah Hyde comes back every year to put on his popular football camp.

FOSTORIA, Ohio — Fostoria-native and NFL player Micah Hyde was back in northwest Ohio on Saturday for the 6th annual Micah Hyde football camp in Fostoria.

Around 500 kids attended the free football camp to rub elbows with top athletes in the sport and to sharpen their own football skills.

The Fostoria High School alumnus Micah Hyde started his camp to help kids better learn the game of football, but also to help families who may have other needs.

“We give back to the youth. Whether it's with athletics, academics. It started up with health, a little bit of healthcare, paying bills for families that have trips to the hospital and stuff like that, said Hyde. “So, whatever we can do to help the youth and put them on the right path to succeed.”

The football camp is part of a larger initiative in four states called Imagine for Youth.

The foundation holds events in four states - Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, and New York – that seeks to help financially disadvantaged kids to thrive and achieve a healthy, active and, educated life.

Hyde began his foundation while he was a student at the University of Iowa.

He’s played safety for the Buffalo Bills since 2017 since joining the league in 2013.

Click here to find out more about the Imagine for Youth Foundation.

