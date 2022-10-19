Local woman crochets comfort shawls for organ donor families

Elaine Baker has hand-crocheted nearly 200 shawls loved ones of organ donors can take with them from the hospital.

MAUMEE, Ohio — On the worst day of their lives, loved ones of organ donors are provided with a little bit of comfort thanks to handmade donations to Life Connection of Ohio.

Elaine Baker of Wayne, Ohio is one of the people behind those donations. She's crocheted nearly 200 comfort shawls in just four year's time.

This mostly self-taught crocheter with 50 years of experience has made blankets for her kids and grandkids, plus caps for cancer patients. Most recently she took up making the 50 inch by 30 inch shawls for Life Connection of Ohio.

"When I'm done with supper, dishes that's what I do. Sit down, start watching T.V., grab my throw and that's what I do for the rest of the night," Baker said.

And she's pretty fast too. She can get one done in under two weeks. She changes up the pattern and colors regularly, sometimes working on three at a time.

The reason for her commitment to this project is a personal one. Her stepson received a liver transplant about ten years ago.

"It allowed him to return to be a farmer. He has cattle and works for Wood County road crew, drives snow plow all winter long. Before he got his transplant he could barely get around anymore," Baker said.

While she's grateful to be on the positive side of organ donation, Baker also understands loss. She knows the pain of leaving the hospital empty-handed, having lost her first husband a number of years ago.

"Just the empty feeling of me and my three kids of walking out of the hospital and what's coming next," Baker said.

Life Connection of Ohio delivers the comfort shawls to donor families while they're still in the hospital.

"The families, many times, will lay these on their loved one and when they leave the hospital they're taking these with them and putting them over their shoulders, or holding them close to their heart, remembering their loved one," Tracy Kropp said. She's the family aftercare coordinator for Life Connection of Ohio.

It's a keepsake Baker hopes with every double crochet donor families will know someone cares for them.

Life connection of Ohio is always looking for comfort shawls. If you are a knitter or crocheter and one like to make some, neutral colors are preferred and make to the size of 50 inches by 30 inches.