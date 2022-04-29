'I'm there in spirit, I'm there in love': Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson sends video message to Parma special education students ahead of luau

Although he couldn't be there in person, Johnson sent Parma's PACTS students a heartfelt video message prior to their luau and dance.

PARMA, Ohio — This will get your weekend off to a great start!

Last month, actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson received an invitation by the special eduation students at Parma City School District's PACTS Program to attend their luau and dance set for Friday, April 29.

PACTS, which stands for Parma Area Center for Transition Services, is a dynamic employment and life skill training program for students with multiple disabilities. The ultimate goal of the PACTS program is to promote independence in the home, community and integrated employment setting.

The invitation video featured students taking on some of Johnson's best-known roles from movies, as well as his wrestling persona. "We want you to come and show us a thing or two on the dance floor," the video said.

While Johnson was unable to make an in-person appearance at Friday's luau, he did make a video message for the PACTS students.

"This message goes out to an awesome group of kids," Johnson began. "I want to thank you so much for the amazing invitation. I loved the video. I loved everybody's performances. I'm there in spirit. I'm there in love."

Johnson also praised Parma's student peer groups, volunteers, student council and teachers.

"All of you students have the most gigantic hearts. It shows. I can tell, " he added to the PACTS students.