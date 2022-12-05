Thankfully, police were doe-eyed when faced with the issue.

DULUTH, Ga. — It's an endeering tale about how police performed a doe rescue.

Duluth Police Department officers were called to help a young deer stuck in a fence. Body camera footage shows the moment when a neighbor pointed Officer Lucas to the doe-eyed animal stuck between bars and shrubbery along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

Skittish and confused, the deer struggled to set itself free but wasn't able to wiggle away, despite its best efforts. Clear that the deer wasn't fond of being stuck, Lucas approached the jumping deer who grunted in his direction.

Video shows Lucas pulled on the barred fence with a gloved hand. Hooves to the ground, the deer made a powerful effort to escape and frolicked toward freedom.

"We freed Bambi," DPD said in a post. "Sometimes even your neighborhood deer needs our help!"

Watch video of the rescue below

Georgia Wildlife says in most cases the best thing people can do when they come across animals in distress is to leave it alone. People are advised to call the Georgia Department of Natural Resources or to call local authorities so animal control can help.