Mother-daughter celebrate graduating nursing school together

Detroit mother-daughter duo, Shalisa Davis and Mishay Davis both graduated from the Hondros College of Nursing this spring, helping each other along the way.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Graduating college is a huge accomplishment, but getting to graduate alongside a family member makes it even more special.

That's what happened to one mother and daughter duo who graduated in Toledo together this spring.

Mother and daughter, Shalisa and Mishay Davis are from Detroit, but they graduated together from the Hondros College of Nursing in Toledo.

"We found Hondros, and I wanted to go. So she decided that she wanted to go as well. So, we just decided to do it together," said Shalisa.

Shalisa was a practical nurse for over 20 years, but she said she wanted to do more in the field. The mother said she was glad they allowed her to walk across the stage first because her emotions were so high.

"As a mother when you watch your children graduate from college, you feel kind of complete," said Shalisa. "You feel as a parent, even though we made mistakes, we did something right."

And it was right. Shalisa's daughter, Mishay, literally followed in her mother's footsteps.

Mishay said she was inspired to join her mom in class and admits they both played a mom role.

"[I would] stay on top of her, like 'did you study this, did you get your homework done', versus her yelling at me to get your homework done," said Mishay.

The pair weren't the only ones in the family who celebrated their hard work this year. Mishay's brother and Shalisa's son, Justin Davis earned his college degree as well, just a week later. Mother and daughter say his accomplishment made theirs even sweeter, and they give him credit for his help.

"The days where we both had to be at school or clinicals, he kept my daughter and granddaughter, so he was an intricate part in the program for us," said Shalisa.

Mishay passed her boards and plans to continue schooling. She is hoping to become a family practitioner.