As people across the country hunker down and remain at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many Easter traditions have been disrupted or changed.

One of which being parents may not have been able to sneak away unnoticed by their children to work in cahoots with the Easter Bunny to fill their Easter baskets.

But for one Wylie family, the magic of Easter is still very much alive, thanks to the generosity of a complete stranger.

"The Easter Bunny really instilled my faith in humanity," Lindsay Walker told WFAA.

It all started as Dylan and Emily Walker began doing their schoolwork from home. Mom Lindsay told 8-year-old Dylan and 11-year-old Emily to work on writing letters to the Easter Bunny as a writing project. Lindsay told them to ask for something they'd like to receive as a writing project.

When they finished writing the letters, Emily Googled where to address their letters for the big bunny. Google told them to send the letters to Easter Island.

So, that's where they addressed them. And then a kind Wylie postal worker saw the letters in the mail.

A letter sent to the Walker family from a Wylie postal worker sometime in March 2020.

Lindsay Walker

"It put a huge smile on my face to see 2 letters written by your children [to the] "Easter Bunny" at Easter Island," the worker wrote in a note to the Walkers. "It was so sweet and touched me deeply."

The postal worker went on to say that the Easter Bunny would come by the Walkers after all, even with everything shut down, to fulfill the children's wishes.

"I was moved to tears at the kindness and generosity of a stranger," Lindsay Walker wrote in a post to Facebook.

Emily Walker, 11, poses with her gifts from the Easter Bunny.

Lindsay Walker

And sure enough, on Saturday, the kids each got a package containing toys and treats from the Easter Bunny.

No one had been able to sneak away from the house to help the Easter Bunny secretly fill any Easter baskets this year, as everyone was at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The delivery took the kids completely by surprise.

"It just seemed very magical for them," Lindsay Walker said.

Dylan Walker, 8, poses with his gifts from the Easter Bunny.

Lindsay Walker

It restored a sense of mystery around the Easter Bunny for the Walker kids. Both are at an age where they and their friends are questioning figures like the Easter Bunny, she explained.

For someone she doesn't even know to do this for her family meant so much, Walker said, especially during times like these.

"It made me feel like there are so many good people."

The Wylie postal employee is a "true angel," according to Walker, saying she wished she could hug them and that they've changed her perspective about being stuck at home.

"Thank you," she said to the postal worker. "A complete stranger went out of their way to do something nice for my children. Thank you."

More on WFAA: