Dog found months after going missing in Colorado wilderness

After running from a car crash, the golden retriever went missing for months.

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A dog lost in the Colorado wilderness for three months is back home thanks to a Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) drone.

Farrah the Golden Retriever went missing near U.S. 50 and Colorado 9 west of Cañon City when the driver of her car suffered a seizure and crashed.

Farrah ran from the crash scene in rural Fremont County, a county away from her home in Cripple Creek, in an area without much lighting and lots of passing cars.

Months went by, but the dog's family believed she was still alive.

According to 9NEWS partner KRDO, people said they saw Farrah and had surveillance footage showing her drinking water near some farmland, but nobody was able to catch her.

On Monday, the FCSO drone team took part in a training mission and went to the area where the dog was last seen.

Within minutes, FCSO deputies spotted Farrah using the drone's infrared camera. With the help of some chicken meat to attract her, Farrah was found.

Today the FCSO UAS team took part in a training mission with a humanitarian twist. Farah the Golden Retrever was lost... Posted by Fremont County Sheriff's Office - Colorado on Sunday, September 11, 2022

"She stuck her head through the barbed wire fence, and then the next minute she's laying in my lap and I was like, 'I got her!'" Farrah's owner told KRDO.

Farrah is back home, reunited with her family. She weighs half of her previous body weight and needs one of her legs amputated. Her veterinarian believes she may have been hit by a car.

"Thank you, thank you all for finding my daughter's dog," said a family member to FCSO. "She is such a huge part of our family. It’s been a three month journey our hearts are full."

