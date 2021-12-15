Central Ohio family helps grant Christmas wish for 6-year-old boy with autism

More than anything, Bo Holomuzki loves inflatable decorations.

GROVEPORT, Ohio — Inside the Groveport Municipal Golf Course is a stroke of genius.

Bo Holumuzki, 6, enjoys everything about inflatable decorations.

“He loves everything about them,” his mother Sidney said.

Sidney says his appreciation started three years ago.

“We were at a store one day [and] they had a big, blown up Halloween ghost,” she said. “And the rest was history.”

Every year since, from Halloween to Christmas, it’s a magical cluster of time that always inflates Bo’s interest. The Holomuzkis live in Hawaii. In 2021, they’re joining family in central Ohio for the holidays.

A Facebook post from Bo’s aunt put the word out, asking if there were any good inflatable decorations her nephew with autism could visit while he’s in town. Within days the suggestions started to pour in.

“It’s so heart-warming for me to kind of show them a little side of autism,” Sidney said. “And, a little bit of awareness.”

Through the forces of social media is how Paul Clark found out about Bo’s visit.

Clark and his wife bought the Paddock Pub at the golf course last year. Their love for inflatables led to 130 displays last holiday season.

This year, there are 163.

“It’s kind of taken on a life of its own, for sure,” Clark said.

Clark says he knew it could brighten someone’s day. He never thought it would fulfill a dream.

Sidney says by talking and describing what he sees and what he likes, it helps with Bo’s ability to communicate.

“It’s made him blossom speech wise and I never would have expected inflatables to do that for us,” she said.

A gesture that cannot be overinflated.

“That’s fantastic,” Clark said. “We love to hear that. That’s why we do it.”

A respect that does not go underappreciated.

“You just never know whose day you’re going to make and so many people have made his day,” Sidney said.