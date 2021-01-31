CBS correspondent turns a chance moment into a new book

Martha Teichner says she realized there was something magical when chance encounters led her to a bull terrier who would soon need a new home.

You've likely been told once or twice to not leave things up to chance. But that’s perfectly fine to do if you’re CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Marth Teichner. Her new book, When Harry Met Minnie, due for release Tuesday, February 2nd, shows us why chance encounters can sometimes lead to your destiny.

“It’s one of those serendipity things,” Teichner told 10TV Morning News Anchor Angela An. “I’m not superstitious really, but I will say things have happened in my life several times that seem as if there’s a hand guiding me to the right place at the right time.”

Teichner says she realized there was something magical when chance encounters led her to a bull terrier who would soon need a new home. You see, Harry’s “dog mom” Carol Fertig, was dying of cancer and wanted to make sure her beloved pet would be loved the same way.

Teichner was that person. Her bull terrier Minnie follows a line of other bull terriers Teichner calls “her children.”

“I need something to love and I need an animal to return that love and cuddle and all of that,” she said during a recent zoom with An while showing off her latest bull terrier adoption.



“By chance, [she] had been lost the day before and the vet had contacted me and now I am the proud owner - fosterer - whatever-er - of this little thing,” Teichner chuckled.

Teichner also says it's uncanny how many times chance played a role in her life. That’s why she finds it fitting for her book to be released during a time where she believes people are starved for something bigger and bolder and more colorful during this Covid pandemic that has kept millions isolated in their homes.



“Looking at the book through the lens of Covid, I think the takeaway is once upon a time, and someday again, there is room in everybody 's life to say yes to chance, to happenstance,” Teichner says.